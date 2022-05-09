...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
WINDSOR – Tee & Sea is coming back for the 28th year.
Tee and Sea will be from 6-11 p.m. Friday May 13 at the Cashie Country Club at 132 Country Club Road in Windsor.
There will be a seafood buffet dinner that will be from 6–9 p.m. Following the dinner will be live entertainment from 7–11 p.m. The band that will be playing live music is East Coast Rhythm and Blues Band.
Tickets can be purchased in advance until May 12. Tickets for the event are $30 in advance, $35 at the door and $20 for a dance-only ticket.
There are several locations where the tickets can be purchased, including Windsor Fire Department, Windsor Town Hall, D.G. White Service Center in Askewville, Cashie Country Club, Cellular Warehouse in Williamston and Williamston Fire Department.
Tickets can also be purchased online. One can go to the Windsor Fire Department Facebook page, click on the Tee and Sea event page and the link is in the what to expect section on the page.
Come on out to Windsor Fire Department’s annual Tee and Sea fundraiser and support a local volunteer fire department. Due to COVID, the fire department has not been able to have their annual fundraiser since 2019, come out and have a good time, enjoy some good music and good food.