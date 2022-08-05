There could be a tug of war in the making over tethering dogs in Bertie County.
The term tethering, as it refers to tying up and securing of one’s dog, tends to ruffle feathers, no matter what side of the line one is on.
That was apparent at the July 18 Bertie County Board of Commissioners meeting when the subject, the fifth item on the meeting’s agenda, being presented by Bertie County resident Beth Northcott, was listed as Tethering Ordinance Request. The item prompted immediate public comments before Northcott made her presentation.
Bertie County resident Tom Hoggard stood up for those who tether their dogs.
“It’s been an item of discussion for some time here. It is nothing new. Certain dogs need to be secured,” said Hoggard, adding “Some dogs cannot be controlled.”
He went on to give examples of dogs that climb chain link fences, break loose from yard enclosures, and are “simply too vicious to leave untethered.”
The topic came to light after Bertie County resident Cherelle Askew was arrested on seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals by Bertie County deputies in June after PETA filed complaints about the condition. One of Askew’s dogs’ skeletal remains were found, still chained in a dog house.
That incident prompted Northcott to prepare statistics and address the county commissioners while proposing an Animal Welfare Ordinance be considered.
“It’s something that has been on my mind and in my heart for a long time. There was a recent case of animal cruelty, in Bertie County, that has come to light in the papers. One dog died from starvation. PETA was working with the dog owner and had the necropsy performed on the dog. I spoke to PETA about the case. I spoke to the Sheriff. I spoke to the animal control officer involved. I got three different takes on what happened or didn’t happen,” Northcott said.
Northcott is not a member of PETA, but is a self-proclaimed advocate for animals that don’t have a voice and is passionate about animal and pet protection and care.
“I have fostered a dog, from an animal cruelty case, and his condition upon intake was awful. It broke my heart. There are hundreds more like him, all over our county. To me, when you get a pet or companion animals, you have agreed to look after the animal, food, water, shelter, medical attention, veterinarian services when needed. That animal is trying its best to give you their boundless unconditional love, even when the human doesn’t hold up their end of the bargain,” she said.
Northcott’s proposal did not include a ban on tethering. Instead, Northcott, citing common sense, suggested tethering be allowed for 10 hours a day, with the proper materials used for the practice, allowing for work, travel time and store stops. She also offered statistics from neighboring counties on the efficiency of their animal control policies while highlighting the fact that Bertie County was far behind within those statistics.
“I spoke with Animal Control Officer Skip Dunlow regarding animal well-being in the county and he claimed ‘people just don’t care enough.’ Well, I do,” said Northcott.
Dunlow could not be reached for comment.
According to the statistics Northcott provided, there have been only two cases of animal control since the beginning of the year in Bertie County.
“Hertford County had that many incidents last week,” stated the advocate.
While the presentation was supported by facts and statistics from surrounding counties, the commissioners suggested education of animal owners was the starting point.
Focusing on PETA, Commissioner John Trent said, “The key thing here, the key thing in Bertie County is education. PETA cannot just show up in Bertie County and start at the top, and want us to pass ordinances. I told PETA I would not be in favor of any ordinances until PETA begins education. Who is going to enforce it at the bottom?”
Commissioner Ron Wesson said, “I think we can do a lot better. It goes towards education. It’s going to take more than one person. It is going to take a group of people willing to commit. There are funds out there to help with this.
“We have finally put money aside for our animal shelter,” he continued. “And I would like to recommend to the board that we get a small group of people to work with local government. We can make some progress here.”
Currently, Northcott is developing an ad-hoc committee, Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie, (CAAB) to further explore education and ordinance possibilities in order to work with the Commissioners.
“Commissioner Wesson is very supportive of the citizens’ ad hoc committee we have formed. Right now, the committee is taking shape and setting some plans in motion. I propose an educational plan that will allow us to meet in the middle,” said Northcott.
“I just want us to move in a positive direction to improve the lives of animals. If you can help us do that, I would love to see us take some action to move that possibility forward,” said Commissioner Wesson in closing.