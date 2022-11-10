...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Bertie County Commissioners are moving ahead with the Tall Glass of Water project and have their eyes on Phase II of the Bertie Beach make-over.
The board unanimously approved TGOW Project Consultant Robin Payne’s request to submit a grant application for a $500,000 award going to Parks and Recreation Trust Fund accessibility for Parks.
Payne also requested approval, and received it unanimously, to submit a grant to the N.C. Department of Commerce Rural Transformation Grant Fund for $256,750. This is a no-match award for the county. Both grants needed to be submitted by the Nov. 1 deadline.
Construction of Phase I of the TGOW project began on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The Bertie County Board of Commissioners awarded the $1,271,000 contract to A.R. Chesson Construction Company of Williamston at their regular September board meeting.
The projected completion date of the project, according to project coordinator Robin Payton Payne is early summer 2023.
Once the construction is completed, Bertie Beach will take on an entirely new persona with an abundance of assets that will be highly noticeable.
One of the most predominant new features will be a two mile hiking trail that will meander through the cliffs over the Chowan River.
Restrooms will be added and a picnic shelter along with eight primitive camping sites are on the drawing board.
A water fountain with water bottle refill capabilities is also on the plan.
The site will also provide an ADA accessible path with handrails to the beach. Plans also include meadow restoration.
“Bertie’s greatest assets, besides its people, are a pristine natural landscape, history, and world-class waterways. The Board of Commissioners understand this and moved forward to preserve and protect these invaluable resources that can also create new paths towards diversifying the local economy, small business development, new career opportunities, and downtown revitalization efforts,” according to the county’s website.
The 2,200 linear feet of sand beach and shallow calm waters overlooked by impressive high cliffs on the Albemarle Sound where the Chowan River begins will be a highlight of not only the beach, but the entire area.
The county’s investment in the TGOW 147-acre property is the first public beach access to recreational waters, unlike anywhere else in Northeastern North Carolina. The project has been dubbed locally as “Tall Glass of Water” (TGOW).
According to county reports, erosion control is one of the major concerns. The bluff provides sand for the narrow sandy strand plain beach and therefore “letting nature take its course” is an option to maintain a sandy swimming beach. However, the protection of Roanoke Colonist’s era artifacts along the bluff and the need to retain acreage for public activities require that erosion control be addressed.
The county is focused on nature-based solutions for reducing the eroding bluffs, while maintaining the sandy beach.