WINDSOR - A time to honor those who have served.
The town of Windsor and Bertie County officials, along with the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the Bertie Ledger-Advance held a Veteran’s Day ceremony last week at courthouse square outside the Bertie County Courthouse.
Bertie Ledger-Advance Editor Thadd White welcomed everyone in attendance.
According to White, in year’s past there has been a Memorial Day ceremony, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the ceremony last year and again this spring. But it was decided not to go another year without doing something.
Askewville Assembly of God Pastor the Rev. Webb Hoggard gave the invocation and Charles Smith performed the National Anthem.
Windsor Mayor Jim Hoggard welcomed everyone to the ceremony and told everyone that his father was a veteran, fighting in World War II.
“We are the land of the free because of the brave,” Mayor Hoggard added.
Bertie County Commission Chair Tammy Lee gave greeting on behalf on the county officials, and provided statistics on the number of United States Veterans still living.
“Veterans hold a special place in my heart. My father, husband and my son all served in branches of the military,” she added.
Lee introduced Bertie County Veterans Services Officer Denise Clark, and told everyone she was available to assist meeting the needs of local men and women who served in the military.
Bertie/Windsor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard gave an explanation of the history and meaning of Veterans Day.
“The purpose of this day is to honor those who made a commitment of service, in wartime and in peace,” said Lewis Hoggard.
Bertie Ledger-Advance Managing Editor Leslie Beachboard introduced the program’s guest speaker, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshall, and U.S. Army veteran Mike Causey.
Causey is a native of Guilford County, and he still lives there with his wife, Hisae, on the farm where he grew up.
Causey is a veteran in the U.S. Army, where he served as a military policeman and played trombone in the Army band.
Causey is a businessman with more than 25 years in the insurance industry, as an agent, manager, supervisor and agency owner. He took office in 2017.
“We celebrate all veterans living and dead, on this special day. I am proud to live in a state that boasts over 100,000 active military members based at armed forces installations across North Carolina,” Causey said.
Causey said he was in college at Wake Tech when he decided he was going to drop out or join the military. He wanted to be a helicopter pilot.
“My dad, who once served in the Army told me I was crazy because helicopters were getting shot down every day,” he added.
Causey said his dad made him finish college before joining the military.
“I finished my exams and ended the school year on one day, and the next day he reported for active duty. I took basic training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, and then was sent to Ft. Gordon in Georgia, where I completed military police school,” said Causey.
From there, Causey was sent to Okinawa, Japan, to serve on a base where B-52’s flew in and out for missions in Vietnam.
“Like most of you here today, I have had many family members serve in the military. My father and uncle were both in War World II, and the latter in a tank battalion assigned to the Second Division. My uncle earned a bronze star, but did’t talk much about being in battle, like many World War II veterans,” he added.
Causey said his father’s youngest brother, who is still alive, served on the Honor Guard for General Douglas McArthur during World War II, and his father’s oldest sister was a member of the Women’s Army Corps and served overseas.
Causey’s cousin served two tours of duty in Vietnam, and made the army his career, retiring as a colonial. On his mother’s side of the family, there were four brothers who served during the same time during World War II.
“I still have a lot of relatives serving today, including one in the Air Force, who is a medical doctor and a pilot who has flown for the Thunderbirds,” he continued.
Causey closed with one of his favorite quotes from General McArthur stating, “the soldier, above all others, prays for peace as it is the soldier who must suffer and bears the deepest wounds and scars of war.”
After Causey’s speech, each veteran in attendance was recognized and each told what branch of military they were in, his or her rank and how long they served.
Pastor Hoggard closed the ceremony with a benediction.
After the ceremony, Causey talked with the veterans in attendance, and thanks them for their service.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.