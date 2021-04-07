A tip led to the arrest of a Bertie County woman accused of catalytic converter thefts in Bertie, Martin, Hertford and Pasquotank counties.
Katherine Lynn Thomas, 29, was wanted in Martin County on seven felony charges of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals. She, along with Frankie Clow, 30, were arrested at an abandoned trailer in Hertford County.
These Martin County larcenies took place in Oak City, Hamilton and Williamston.
Thomas’ last known address was 135 Pollock’s Rd., Windsor; however, investigators believe the address was only relevant on her driver’s license and she is currently living at a number of locations.
Thomas is currently being held in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $231,000 bond.
According to officials with the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail, Bertie County law enforcement charged Thomas with one count of larceny of motor vehicle parts.
Hertford County officials charged Thomas with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to appear on a 2019 driving while impaired charge.
Charges stemming from Pasquotank County include misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods or property and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Martin County Investigator Chad Whitehurst said Clow has been charged with one count of felony injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning stressed the arrest of Thomas does not close all cases of catalytic converter thefts in Martin County.
“We are still looking for other suspects,” he explained.