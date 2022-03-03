The race for Bertie County Sheriff is officially a three-man race with one day left in filing.
Retired Bertie County Sheriff Greg Atkins has officially withdrawn his candidacy to be re-elected as a County Commissioner and filed to seek the position of sheriff.
Atkins joins two other candidates – both deputies in the sheriff’s office – in a bid to replace retiring Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
Timothy Hardy and Tyrone Ruffin had previously filed for the post. All three are Democrats.
Only one of three Bertie County Commissioners have filed for office as Ron Roberson has filled out paperwork to retain the District 5 seat he was appointed to upon the resignation of State Sen. Ernestine Byrd Bazemore.
With Atkins withdrawing from the race, Democrat Michael White is currently the only person seeking the District 2 seat on the Bertie County Commission.
Democrat Corey Ballance Sr. is seeking the District 3 seat on the board after an unsuccessful bid four years ago.
Incumbent District 3 Commissioner Tammy Lee has announced she will not run as a Democrat, but will file as an unaffiliated candidate via petition. Her petition has been submitted to the Bertie County Board of Elections.
With District Attorney Valerie Asbell announcing her intent to retire in December, and therefore not seek re-election, two candidate have already emerged for the post.
Kim Scott, who serves as an Assistant District Attorney, filed Tuesday following Asbell’s decision. Jamal Summey, who has previously run for District Court Judge, filed Monday.
Bertie County’s State Senate District will still be District 3, but will have a new makeup with the district split just about evenly among Democrats and Republicans.
Republican State Rep. Bobby Hanig of Powells Point has filed to seek the seat, as has Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warrenton.
Incumbent Sen. Bazemore, a Bertie County resident, has not filed to date.
Bertie will join Martin and Edgecombe counties in State House District 23, which is currently represented by Democrat Shelly Willingham. The incumbent, who resides in Rocky Mount, has filed for re-election.
Longtime Congressman G.K. Butterfield announced he will retire from the U.S. House of Representatives and not seek re-election. His retirement has launched a free-for-all for those wishing to replace him.
Thus far two Democrats and three Republicans have filed for the office.
The Republicans include Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson and Williamston resident Brent Roberson (no relation). They will also be joined on the ballot by Brad Murphy of Macon in Warren County.
State Rep. Don Davis of Snow Hill is seeking the seat on the Democratic side. He will be opposed by Julian C. Bishop Sr., a Garner Democrat, who does not reside in the district.
There are a host of candidates for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Sen. Richard Burr (R).
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.