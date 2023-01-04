Pet Pantry

One of the three new pet pantries located in locations throughout Bertie County.

Bertie County pets and their human companions struggling with pet food insecurities throughout 2022 may have an easier time feeding their animals in the year ahead.

Volunteers from Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie (CAABertie), installed their first three pet pantries in locations throughout Bertie County over the past few weeks.

