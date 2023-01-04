Bertie County pets and their human companions struggling with pet food insecurities throughout 2022 may have an easier time feeding their animals in the year ahead.
Volunteers from Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie (CAABertie), installed their first three pet pantries in locations throughout Bertie County over the past few weeks.
CAABertie founder and President Elizabeth Northcott expressed her gratitude for the community support she has received for her pet project.
“Time and time again, I am humbled by the support CAABertie has received from the community,” Northcott said.
Donations from a variety of community members, including Basnight’s Building Supply, Bertie County commissioners John Trent and Ronald Roberson, who each sponsored a pet pantry, along with Bertie High School shop teacher Brian Dail and his shop class — currently finishing two pantries — have made the placement of the first three pantries possible, according to Northcott.
The road to the development of the CAAB project and their pet pantry project installation has been in the planning and construction stages for six months.
The pet food pantries follow the Little Free Pantry philosophy of “give what you can, take what you need.”
Northcott developed the idea after proposing a tethering ordinance be adopted by the Bertie County commissioners. The animal advocate was encouraged to take action after Bertie County resident Cherelle Askew was arrested and charged with animal neglect. Askew’s trial is ongoing and was the catalyst for Northcott’s actions.
“The Askew case was definitely the catalyst for CAABertie. It pushed me into speaking out,” said Northcott.
CAABertie’s pet pantry model allows residents to access emergency food for their pets during a financial crisis, taking what food they need, when needed. CAABertie encourages supporters to drop off food at any of the pantries, knowing donations stay within the local community.
Pet food inflation has increased 14 percent year over year and could increase more, according to pet business professor John Gibson.
Due to these rising costs, CAABertie hopes to alleviate pet abandonment due to lack of food, explained CAABertie media coordinator Deborah Tayloe.
“Each pet pantry is ready to serve the public and fully stocked, thanks to a pet food drive hosted by the Ridgecroft School BETA Club, which collected hundreds of pounds of pet food last month,” said Tayloe. “CAABertie will eventually have at least five pet pantry sites, spread throughout the county.”
The current three pantries, built by CAABertie volunteer Randy Tayloe, are located at Powellsville Pet Clinic, 306 N.C. 42 between Colerain and Powellsville, in Kelford at 106 Main Street, behind the fire station, and in Askewville at 109 Askewville Street.
CAABertie accepts donations of pet food at each of the locations. The public can drop off directly in any of the three pantries.
An additional two planned sites include the Merry Hill Fire Department and downtown Windsor, although a location is still being sought in Windsor.
“The Bertie County community has been pivotal in launching this effort. County commissioners John Trent and Ronald Roberson each sponsored the construction of a pet pantry for $200. Volunteers from Lawrence Academy plan to serve as stewards of a future-planned pet pantry near their campus. The community at-large generously donates whenever their volunteers attend public events,” said Northcott. “We are truly blessed to have a tremendous outpouring of love from pet owners locally and outside of Bertie,”
For 2023 CAABertie wants to continue to press the Bertie County Commissioners to participate in the NC SPAN (NC Spay and Neuter) program.
“The money to help low-income residents with spaying and neutering is available through the General Assembly; however, the county must implement and administer the program — only counties can claim the funds. We will continue our advocacy efforts tirelessly and be the voice of companion animals,” explained founder Beth Northcott.
For more information on CAABertie, to donate funds or to help restock the pet pantries visit them online at caabertie.org.