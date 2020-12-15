WINDSOR – The time has come to pay the bill.
Bertie County officials have made multiple attempts to help alleviate the more than 800 water customers who are delinquent on their accounts, but only a fraction of that number have made contact to resolve the issue.
Bertie County Water Department Director Ricky Spivey appeared at Monday’s Bertie County Commissioners meeting to detail the attempts made to reach those who are behind on their water bills. Spivey said each customer has received a letter, notices have been placed in the Bertie Ledger-Advance and on Facebook, and notes went home at the bottom of each water bill.
Despite those attempts to reach the 846 people who are delinquent on their bills due to COVID-19, only 30 have responded and just 11 of those have signed paperwork to execute a payment plan.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein put a moratorium in place on shutoffs of water due to COVID-19 job losses. That moratorium stayed in place until the end of July.
Still, Bertie County officials have given time for water customers to catch up on their late bills. Now, the county water department will move forward with water shutoffs on Nov. 15.
“You have done a great job of getting the word out,” Bertie County Commission Vice Chair Tammy Lee said.
Spivey thanked Lee and said his office was willing to work with customers, but those customers had to make contact for that to happen.
“The governor and legislature wanted to make sure utilities weren’t turned off as a result of COVID-19,” Commission Chairman Ronald D. Wesson said. “At some point, in order to do business, we have to take action.”
Wesson said the county wanted to work with people to clear up their back debt, going so far as to say the county would “bend over backwards” to help citizens.
“You have done a wonderful job getting the word out,” Commissioner Ernestine Byrd Bazemore told Spivey. “Now, it is up to them to do what’s right.”
Those who wish to make arrangement to pay off the portion of their bill that is delinquent are urged to contact the Bertie County Water Department at 252-794-5350.
