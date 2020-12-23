WINDSOR - The Bertie County Commissioners recently expressed a sincere thank you to those near and far who contributed to the Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund.
The Morning Road area was devastated by an EF-3 tornado as Hurricane Isaias moved across the state on Aug. 4.
The tornado carved a 10-mile path of destruction, and grew as wide as six football fields.The tornado left more than 25 families without a home, injured 14 and tragically killed two.
After several GoFundMe pages were established to raise funding for the affected families, there were a number of concerns.
Organizations and citizens wanted to donate, but were concerned. They wanted to ensure the contributed funds would go to those affected.
Seeing a need the Bertie County local government established the Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund. The Bertie County Board of Commissioners created a systematic approach to equitably distribute funds to those impacted by the tornado for temporary housing, food and personal assistance.
“We are pleased to be able to provide a safe and secure way for people to contribute financially to these families,” said the Bertie County Commissioners.
Initially $1000 was given to each of the families of the two residents killed by the tornado to assist with the costs of funeral expenses.
Funds were then distributed based on the extent of damage caused to the homes. The categories of damage established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) included destroyed, major or minor damage.
One week after the tragedy, the Bertie County local government dispersed its first round of assistance.
The funds included $500 gift cards to residents whose homes were destroyed, $300 gift cards to those with major damage and $100 gift cards to those with minor damage.
A week later residents received another round of gift cards. Families whose homes were destroyed received $500. Those who had major damage received $300, and those with minor damage received $150.
A third round of funds consisted of checks in the amount of $2,105 to those whose homes were destroyed, $1,565 to those with major damage and $600 for those with minor damage.
Additional gift cards in the amount of $150 was given to those whose homes were destroyed and $100 to those with major and minor damage.
After the assessment of the damaged properties and assistance from the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management, 26 family occupied homes were considered destroyed, 10 family occupied homes were considered as having major damage and 25 family occupied homes were considered as having minor damage.
In August, Bertie County received trailer campers donated from other counties to serve as temporary housing to families who no longer had homes.
Most of the homes were placed on lots in the mobile home park on Morning Road where their homes were previously located.
The lease for eight lots were paid for the month of September, and nine lots for October, November and December at $125 each month to the property owners.
The total amount of contributions to the fund has been approximately $185,790. The current balance of the relief fund is $44,700.
All of the funds received were contributions from organizations and individuals. The Bertie County local government did not contribute any of the funds.
The remaining funds are being used to continue the leases of the land where the trailer campers are located, the maintenance of the campers and any emergency or unforeseen circumstances that may arise as it relates to temporary housing for the survivors.
“On behalf of the Bertie County Commissioners, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who showed support to our citizens in their time of need. Your generous donations contributed to the immediate needs of these families and their temporary housing needs,” said Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan. “It has been very rewarding to see the community come together to assist these citizens we serve, We wish you and happy holiday season.”
Further donations can be made by sending checks, payable to the Bertie County Tornado Relief Fund, Bertie County PO Box 530, Windsor, NC 27983.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.