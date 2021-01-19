WINDSOR – Driving with a suspended license landed a Windsor woman and one of her passengers in jail Friday.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said Officer Jessie Mizelle was patrolling when he noticed a car operated by a woman known to have a suspended license. The ensuing traffic stop led to the recovery of heroin, marijuana and more than $300 in U.S. currency.
Mizelle stopped a car driven by Chelsey Phillips on Granville Street near the intersection with Belmont Street.
Once he approached the vehicle, Officer Mizelle noticed the driver had unbuttoned her pants in what he believed was an attempt to hide something.
Officer Mizelle called for assistance and Lt. Frank Ratzlaff, who arrived and went to the passenger side of the vehicle. After Mizelle saw the backseat passenger, later identified as Raheeme Abudul Mitchell, place something under the floor mat, Lt. Ratzlaff opened the rear passenger door.
Mitchell then attempted to get away from the officers, but was grabbed by Lt. Ratzlaff and placed on the hood of the patrol vehicle where the two officers handcuffed him.
Additional search found narcotics, baggies, 21 dosage units of heroin and a syringe.
Mitchell, of 123 Republican Rd. in Windsor, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting a public officer.
He was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in lieu of a $16,500 secured bond.
Phillips, of 1104 South King St. in Windsor, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined to Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $4,000 secured bond.
“Our officers do a good job of keeping their eyes open and knowing what is going on,” Chief Jackson said. “This was an excellent job by Officer Mizelle and Lt. Ratzlaff.”