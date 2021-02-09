WINDSOR – Tragedy struck in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The Windsor Fire Department was called to a house fire at 916 Broad Street in Windsor at approximately 2:23 a.m.
Sadly, a person died in the fire, according to Windsor Fire Chief Josh Kilpatrick. The chief declined to name the victim, pending an autopsy. The person’s body was recovered inside the residence.
“Upon arrival at the scene, we faced heavy flames coming from the residence,” the chief said in a statement.
The Windsor Fire Department was on the scene for more than two hours battling the blaze, not clearing the call until approximately 5 a.m.
Chief Kilpatrick said the cause of death for the victim was undetermined at this time.
The cause and origin of the fire are both undetermined and currently under investigation.
The chief said he and the Windsor Fire Department appreciated the assistance of the Askewville Fire Department, Merry Hill Fire Department, Bertie EMS and Windsor Police Department.