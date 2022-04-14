WINDSOR - The Cashie River Treehouse Village and Campground, located at 400 Elm St., continues to grow in popularity.
This spot, which includes everything from picnic areas to bathroom/shower areas, is becoming one of the best local past times, with the tree houses being “Booked all through July,” according to Windsor Town Administrator Allen Castelloe.
This has been beneficial towards the local economy as well, with combined revenue of $92,000 for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, and $78,000 worth of revenue so far, for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2021 and is still set to increase.
What started as ideas during a “joint brainstorming session” became reality as developments for the Cashie River Treehouse Village and Campground were underway. With the use of outside grant funds and some local money, the belief of these economic developments being a success were high. Rightfully so, as these two local attractions have proven to be fundamental to the local town of Windsor.
Becoming incredibly popular spots, both to locals and tourists, they have provided somewhere quiet to come in and relax, taking an enjoyable break from the stress-filled reality that is life.
Having brought more travel to the Windsor area, more visitors are purchasing from our local businesses and more money is being brought in. As a matter of fact, for the fiscal year starting July 1st, 2020 – June 30, 2021, both
Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard states, “Money isn’t the most important thing, but it shows they are working.”
That they are.
A family from Zebulon, who had heard about the treehouses from friends who previously visited, recently paid a visit to the campground. The previously traveled family recommended it and the ones visiting recently decided to stop by. The newcomers described it was “amazing” and they had nothing but compliments and amazement on their faces, just from exploring the scene and looking at the wildlife and into the river.
If anyone is interested in reserving a spot, please go to “windsornc.com” click the link “Cashie River Treehouses” or “Cashie River Campgrounds.” Next, click on the “book now” link, and an email code will be sent, and from there one can self-check in and check out.
Luis Medina Jr. is an intern at the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce.