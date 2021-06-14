AULANDER – Hundreds paid a visit to Tri-County Airport Saturday, JUne 5.
The airport, which serves Bertie, Hertford and Northampton counties, hosted an Open House as airport officials invited the public to get their first look at the new $1.4 million terminal.
“This is your airport,” Tri-County Airport Manager Henry Joyner told the crowd. “Welcome and enjoy your day.”
Joyner, who himself received accolades from some of the many pilots whose careers he helped launch, helped guide visitors through the myriad of opportunities that were available Saturday.
Many in the Roanoke-Chowan region had their first opportunity to go up in an airplane as the airport offered rides for both the young and the young at heart.
Airport Authority Chair Tammy Lee officially welcomed all the visitors to the airport and celebrated the opening of the new terminal to the public.
“We are so glad you are here,” she told the hundreds gathered. “This is an important day for Tri-County Airport, and one that we didn’t think we would see at times.”
Lee thanked Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) and Rep. Howard J. Hunter III (D-Hertford) for their efforts in helping secure the funding for the completion of the new terminal. Both were instrumental in supporting the airport, Lee said.
Other dignitaries were also recognized as well as members of the Tri-County Airport Authority Board.
Some of those participating in the event included the Aviation School at Elizabeth City State University, the N.C. Wildlife Service and several local pilots. Heritage House of Windsor offered food for those in attendance.
The $1.4 million facility was completed earlier this year and opened for use in February. It was dedicated with a ribbon cutting the same month.
The new terminal was made possible by funding from the Division of Aviation of the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.
The 4,500 foot runway at Henry Joyner Field welcomes around 10,000 aircraft per year.