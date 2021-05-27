AULANDER – Come on down!
Those who have been wanting the chance to get a closer look at the brand new terminal at Tri-County Airport will have the opportunity to do so soon.
The Airport Authority board is hosting an Open House on Saturday, June 5 and the public from all three local counties – Bertie, Hertford and Northampton - are welcome to come out and tour the new facility.
“We have looked forward to introducing our new terminal building to the public for a long time, but because of COVID-19 we did not feel it was safe until now,” said Tammy Lee, who serves as chair of both the Airport Authority and the Bertie County Commissioners. “We are extremely proud and thankful for our new building.”
The Open House is planned for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 and will be held at Tri-County Airport which is located at 140 Tri-County Airport Rd. in Aulander.
The day will feature airplane rides, aircraft displays, food vendors and tours of the new terminal building.
“We are really hoping the public will enjoy the day and be as proud of their new airport as we are,” Lee said. “Please come join us.”
The $1.4 million facility was completed earlier this year and opened for use in February. It was dedicated with a ribbon cutting the same month.
The new terminal was made possible by funding from the Division of Aviation of the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.
The 4,500 foot runway at Henry Joyner Field welcomes around 10,000 aircraft per year.