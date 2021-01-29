AULANDER – The day is almost at hand.
Following a year of construction, the terminal at Tri-County Airport is complete and ready for inspection, move-in and dedication – hopefully in that order.
Bertie County Commission Chair Tammy Lee, who serves on the Tri-County Airport Authority board, said the new building is “beautiful” and nearly ready for use.
The project, which was much-needed, was paid for by a grant from the N.C. Division of Aviation. The grant was for $1.4 million.
“The NCDOT, Division of Aviation was wonderful to work with,” Lee said. “We are very grateful they helped us get the new terminal. The old one was in bad shape.”
Lee said overall construction ran about two weeks behind, all weather-related. The parking lot still must be completed and some landscape work, but the building itself is ready to be used.
Lee thanked local businesses who donated the furnishings for each room so as to save that burden from taxpayers.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 but crowds will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols.