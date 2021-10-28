The important part of Halloween is safety.
That’s the reminder from local law enforcement officers as this year’s events are set for this weekend.
The town of Windsor has set trick-or-treating for Saturday, Oct. 31 and Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson has asked that parents take their children from 5:30- 8 p.m.
“Sunday is traditionally a time for family and – for many, church,” Chief Jackson said. “Also, on Sunday night people are settling in from the weekend and preparing to return to work and school. It just seemed better on many levels to hold trick-or-treating on Saturday.”
The town of Aulander, however, is choosing to stick with the traditional day for the event. Trick-or-treating in that town is from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Whichever day the event is held, local law enforcement officers are encouraging parents to be careful and alert.
“Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment, and following some common-sense practices can keep events safer and more fun,” Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said.
Sheriff Holley, Chief Jackson and Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer are encouraging everyone to be careful and have an enjoyable and safe celebration as they plan for trick-or-treating with kids and other events.
Jackson and Barmer said they want all the children to have a good time, but asked parents to help make that happen.
In general, they said parents should:
- cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and cross walks;
- look left, right and left again when crossing, and keep looking as you cross;
- put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk – don’t run – across the street;
- teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them;
always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings;
watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children never to dart out into the street or cross between parked cars;
An adult should accompany those who are participating in trick-or-treating. Children under the age of 12 (the oldest age for those trick-or-treating) should not be alone without adult supervision at night.
In Windsor, Chief Jackson is asking parents to park and walk with children if possible. Chief Barmer said that would be his preference as well.
“We have problems each Halloween with King Street in particular being blocked with cars following children,” Chief Jackson stressed. “If possible, it would work much better if parents walked with their children. If that is not possible, we encourage parents to stop at intersecting roadways to allow people to pass through.”
“It’s better for parents and guardians to be as close to their children as possible to prevent them from walking into oncoming traffic,” Chief Barmer added.
Sheriff Holley said it was important for all motorists to be on the lookout for children, especially on Halloween night.
“It is important for motorists to watch for children darting out between parked cars and children who are walking on roadways, medians and curbs,” he said. “Please enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.”
The sheriff said it was important to remember that children could be wearing dark clothing and to be on the lookout for them.
In addition, Chief Barmer, Chief Jackson and Sheriff Holley said parents should do some homework before trick-or-treating.
That work includes:
check the sex offender registry at HYPERLINK “http://www.ncdoj.gov” www.ncdoj.gov when planning the trick-or-treat route;
plan and discuss the route they intend to follow;
know the names of older children’s companions; and
make sure older children trick-or-treat in a group.
The local law enforcement leaders also urged caution when it comes to planning costumes.
“Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors,” Chief Barmer said. “Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.”
Sheriff Holley said the items carried with the costumes should be monitored as well.
“Knives, swords and other accessories should be made from cardboard and flexible materials,” Sherif Holley suggested. “Do not allow children to carry sharp objects.”
All three law enforcement leaders said it was important to discuss trick-or-treating with your children.
“Do not allow your children to enter homes or apartments without adult supervision,” Chief Jackson insisted.
Chief Barmer added, “Know where you are and where you are allowing your children to go. It is important that you plan a route that keeps your children amongst people you know and trust.”
“Halloween is a fun time in Bertie County, but let’s make it a safe time as well,” Sheriff Holley closed. “The major dangers are not witches or spirits, but falls and pedestrian or car crashes.”