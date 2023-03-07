Health initiatives the Bertie County Commissioners and officials have pushed for over the past three years have finally come together with the launching of Monarch’s Mobile Integrated Care Clinic Services that began in Bertie and Hertford counties on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, has launched its second Mobile Integrated Care Clinic offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Bertie and Hertford counties.

