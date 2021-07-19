A trio of well-known candidates will be seeking the mayor’s seat in Kelford.
The northwestern Bertie County town, however, is not the only place there will be competitive races as Windsor, Aulander and Roxobel will have true contests for their commission seats.
Filing ended Friday and the Bertie County Board of Elections chose not to extend the date with all but one town fielding a full slate of candidates.
In Kelford, two challengers had already filed and on the final day, incumbent Bailey Parker joined the fray to keep his mayoral post. He is being challenged by first-term commissioner Randy Robtoy and Kelford Fire Chief Gary Scott Jr.
There will be five names on the ballot for the five commissioner seats. They include incumbent Harvey Wayne Bland, John “Timmy” Eaton and Jim T. Harrell. Joining them will be Ken “KC” Cain, who was nearly elected two years ago and newcomer Michael A. Johnson Sr.
In addition to Robtoy choosing to run for mayor, incumbent Commissioner Tim Emory did not file for re-election.
In Windsor, there will be a race for commissioner after a late filing. Incumbent Commissioner Randy K. Whitaker is seeking his second term on the board, while current Commissioner David Overton chose not to seek re-election.
Joining Whitaker on the ballot will be David L. Bunch and former Bertie County Commissioner Lewis “L.C.” Hoggard III.
With Mayor Jim Hoggard choosing not to seek re-election, only one person filed for mayor. That is Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard.
In Roxobel, longtime Mayor Gary Johnson is unopposed in his bid for re-election although he will be working with a couple of new board members.
Only two of the four incumbents chose to seek re-election. They are David Lee Baisey and Robert Phelps. They will be joined on the ballot by Joseph Pittman, Dillon Pruden and Johnna Browne Lewis.
Incumbent Commissioners Carolyn Bracy and Tim White did not seek re-election.
Colerain is the only town not to have a full slate of candidates.
Two incumbent Commissioners filed to keep their seats. They are Donald H. Sumner Jr. and Will Fairless. Incumbent Thad Perry did not file. The third seat will be filled by write-in ballot.
In addition, Herbert Copeland filed for the unexpired commission term on the ballot for Colerain.
In Askewville, Mayor Gloria Bryant is seeking another term along with all three current commissioners – Carla Pesce, Kay Brantley and Michael Baker. No one else filed for office.
The same is true in Powellsville, where incumbent Mayor James Peele is unopposed as are Commissioners Hattie Askew, Carlyle Hoggard and Gerald Waters.