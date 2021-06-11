ASKEWVILLE – Two men are behind bars after an alert neighbor gave law enforcement a helping hand.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the incident began when a neighbor spotted a vehicle leaving a friend’s residence just outside Askewville.
“The neighbor realized the vehicle didn’t belong at that residence and knew the residence had been broken into before,” Chief Deputy Kenny Perry said. “He followed them and alerted law enforcement.”
The suspect vehicle – a Black Mitsubishi – went through Askewville to Buena Vista and turned onto U.S. 13 headed toward Ahoskie. The vehicle ended up turning on Hexlena Road and then made its way back to Mooretown Road just into Hertford County before a traffic stop was initiated.
“When the car was stopped, there were items found from larcenies in both Bertie and Hertford counties,” Chief Deputy Perry said.
The break-in in Bertie County was near Colerain and all the items taken from the home were recovered.
Kyle Jamal Cooper, 23, of 116 Askew Lane in Aulander was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in Bertie County.
In Hertford County, Cooper faces five counts of breaking and entering, five counts of larceny, five counts of possession of stolen goods, 10 counts of possession of a stolen firearm and six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is confined to the Hertford County Detention Center in lieu of a $670,000 bond.
Dejection Daye, 20, of 301 Boyette St. in Murfreesboro faces two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm in Bertie County.
His charges in Hertford County include four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny, five counts of possession of stolen goods and 10 counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Daye was confined to the Hertford County Detention Center in lieu of a $600,000 secured bond.
“This case and the one later last week both show what happens when citizens get involved,” Sheriff Holley said. “This is a prime example of the community coming together. It shows how quickly arrests can be made when the community – citizens and law enforcement – work together.”