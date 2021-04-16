WILLIAMSTON – Two Bertie County residents were among nearly 20 people arrested in Martin County over the past few months.
The Martin County Narcotics Unit conducted covert operations in Williamston and Martin County over several months targeting those who distribute illegal controlled substances.
Over the course of that investigation, 18 people were arrested.
Windsor resident Derrick Gerard Outlaw, 39, of 103 Brantville Lane was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Outlaw was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Also charged was Colerain resident Adrian Demont Jones, 36, of 1759 N.C. 45.
Jones faces charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Jones was also confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.