Thadd White
Group Editor
Two new commissioners will be taking seats on the Bertie County Board of Commissioners next month.
And, while much of the state of North Carolina was voting Republican, the people of Bertie County chose two Democrats to serve on the board and also backed Rep. Shelly Willingham’s reelection.
Democrat Michael White defeated retired Bertie County Manager Scott Sauer in the District 2 election for the commission. White garnered 3,991 votes or 65 percent while Sauer received 2,074 votes as an Unaffiliated candidate.
“Thank you doesn’t begin to sum up how I feel nor does it express the emotion that should be shown to everyone who supported me on this journey,” White said on his Facebook page. “I know that tonight’s election would not be possible without so many people from all walks of life, people who are close to my heart as well as people I have never met before, you have loved, supported and cheered me on this page year.
“I haven’t made any promises because I know they are hard to keep when you are only one vote on a board of five, but the one promise I will stand by is to work hard for all of the people in Bertie County,” he added.
Sauer congratulated White on his victory in a Facebook post.
“Thanks for voting today,” Sauer said. “The votes are in, and I have congratulated Michael White on his success in securing the District 2 Commissioner seat for Bertie County.
“I am immensely grateful to all of the voters, and for the support I received during this campaign, which began in August 2021 when I began the petition process to have my name on the ballot as an Unaffiliated candidate,” he added.
Sauer also thanked his wife, Tuesday, for her support and encouragement.
“We love Bertie County and feel blessed to live in this community,” he closed.
In the District 3 race, Corey Ballance Sr. secured victory in his second attempt to unseat two-term incumbent Tammy Lee.
Lee, who serves as a Democrat, sought re-election as an Unaffiliated candidate while Ballance was unopposed in the Democratic Primary.
Ballance secured 3,405 votes (55 percent) and Lee was named on 2,728 ballots.
“I would like to take this time to sincerely thank each and every one of you for all of the unmatched support,” Ballance said on Facebook. “All of us should desire to stand in the gap and to do our best at making a long lasting impact for the upcoming generations of Bertie County.
“I look forward to serving diligently and effectively as a county commissioner, as well as partnering with the community in continuing to propel Bertie County to greater heights,” he added.
Lee, who served eight years as a commissioner, said she was grateful for the support and the opportunity to serve.
“Thank you Bertie County for the opportunity to serve as your county commissioner for the past eight years. It was truly an honor,” Lee said in a Facebook post. “Thank you all who supported me. Congratulations to Corey Ballance Sr. on (his) victory.”
District 5 Commissioner Ron Roberson earned his first full term in office in an unopposed bid for re-election. Robertson received 4,295 votes.
Also winning unopposed bids was Democratic sheriff nominee Tyrone Ruffin (4,577 votes) and Clerk of Superior Court Vasti F. James (4,463).
In the race for the Bertie County Board of Education, two incumbents were unopposed in their bids. They were District 2 representative Rickey Freeman, who garnered 4,288 votes, and District 3 member Christine Dudley, who had 4,130 votes.
District 4 school board member Norman Cherry Sr. opted to retire and not seek re-election. In his stead, Vernette M. Henderson secured election to the seat. She defeated Vivian Saunders 2,584 votes to 2,188 votes.
On her Facebook page, Henderson thanked those who supported her.
“Thank you so much for supporting and praying for me in my running to become a member of Bertie County Board of Education District 4,” she wrote. “I am truly grateful to all who prayed, assisted and voted for me. November 8th was an exciting and wonderful day, but the outcome would not have been the same without you.”
Also securing victory in the election was incumbent Blount Knowles (2,907 votes) and newcomer Chad Whitehead (3,057) as Supervisors of the Bertie County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Rep. Willingham received 3,411 votes in Bertie County to outdistance his Republican challenger, James Proctor, who had 2,804 votes. Rep. Willingham was re-elected to the District 23 seat with 16,407 votes to Proctor’s 13,764 votes.
In the state senate race, Bertie County backed Democrat Valerie Jordan (3,472 votes) over Republican Bobby Hanig (2,782). Hanig, however, won the state senate seat.
All results are unofficial until canvasing later this week.