WINDSOR - Two Bertie County organizations received a total of $90,000 in COVID-19 relief grants.
More than a year after the first North Carolina Healing Communities Fund grants were issued by the North Carolina Community Foundation, the fund has distributed $4.25 million to help provide critical resources for nonprofit organizations impacted by revenue loss and increased demand for services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two organizations in Bertie County were awarded grants.
The Bertie County YMCA, Inc. in Windsor received a $50,000 grant.
The organization was founded in 1991 to put Christian principles into practice through programs and activities that build a healthy mind, spirit and body.
The YMCA is dedicated to helping people enrich their loves physically, mentally, socially and spiritually, and to help them grow as responsible members of the community.
The Bertie County YMCA, Inc. offers a variety of cardio machines, weight resistance machines and free weight space and equipment. The organization offers a variety of exercise classes, a youth basketball program, youth dance classes, and a summer camp for children.
The Bertie County Hive House in Lewiston Woodville received a $40,000 grant.
The facility is a full source center to help remove barriers, such as unemployment, health issues, childhood development and food insecurities for families and children living in poverty in Bertie County.
Launched by the North Carolina Community Foundation in July 2020, the fund supports long-term, unmet needs for organizations embedded in and serving marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
This includes communities of color, communities of lower wealth, communities in mostly rural areas and communities where English may not be the primary language.
A total of 115 grants, ranging from $25,000 to $55,000, have been made across the state by an advisory committee comprised of representatives from the nonprofit, health and human services sectors, rural and faith communities and other partners.
“The North Carolina Community Foundation had the foresight to understand the importance of infrastructure and capacity building to ensure longevity and system change. It is typical for those with privilege to share resources with marginalized communities to do good work. It is impressive when those resources are shared in a way that closes a gap to help them sustain their own work,” said Jordan Peer Recovery in Buncombe County’s Executive Director J. Hackett.
In addition, the committee referred some of the grantees to receive capacity building services from Rural Forward NC to further support the long-term sustainability of these organizations that stand as pillars in their communities.
Bertie County Hive House was referred for the support program.
Of the organizations receiving grants from the fund, all reported COVID-19 impacts of revenue loss and/or increased demand for services, and all primarily serve marginalized communities.
In addition, 88 percent have an annual operating budget below $1 million.
“Many of the COVID-19 related grants were not practical and didn’t address the real needs of the agency. This grant addressed the increase of need, the decrease in income through fundraisers and reduction of individual and business donation,” said My Sister’s House of Nash County’s Executive Director Emily Lemus.
The fund has also helped more evenly distribute COVID-19 relief philanthropic funding in North Carolina.
“nonprofit organizations are where people turn in times of need. With the financial impacts of the pandemic, nonprofits were the ones in need of this, particularly in our most vulnerable communities and the NC Healing Communities Fund was there for them,” said the North Carolina Community Fund Vice President of Community Investment and Engagement Leslie Ann Jackson.
Approximately $1 million remains in the fund to distribute. The plan is to use the funding to fill in remaining geographic gaps and expand capacity-building services.
“The NC Healing Communities Fund is doing exactly what the fund was established to do – leverage our partnerships throughout the state to support community needs,” said Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, North Carolina Community Fund CEO and President. “We are grateful to the organizations who funded this effort and to the nonprofits who support our communities in the face of tough challenges.”
The NC Healing Communities Fund represents the collective contributions of corporations and foundations, including the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation, Duke Endowment, Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, First Citizens Bank, Anonymous Trust, Jonas Foundation, Barnhill Family Foundation, Novartis Foundation, Fidelity Bank and the North Carolina Community Foundation.
For more information , visit www.nccommunityfoundation.org.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.