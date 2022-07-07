While a longtime public servant has decided not to seek re-election, the seat he currently holds on the Bertie County Board of Education will be contested.
Norman M. Cherry Sr., a longtime county commissioner and school board member, did not file for a second full term on the school board by the end of filing July 1.
The seat he holds – District 4 covering Lewiston Woodville, Kelford and Roxobel – will be contested, however, as his opponent four years ago and a first-time candidate will see election.
Vivian Saunders is seeking the seat again after filing for the school board on June 30. On the final day of filing, however, Saunders received an opponent when Vernette M. (Vernetta) Henderson filed. Both candidates are from Lewiston Woodville.
The other two seats on the school board had only incumbents file. Rickey Freeman will seek re-election to the District 2 seat representing the Merry Hill area. He is unopposed.
Christine Dudley is also seeking re-election to another term on representing District 3, which covers Colerain, Powellsville and Aulander.
The election is set for Nov. 8.
There are only two candidates for Bertie Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Incumbent Blount Knowles is seeking a second full term and Chad Whitehead is seeking the seat left vacant by the death of James Pugh.