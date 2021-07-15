WINDSOR – While filing remains slow, one town has an interesting slate.
Seven towns which will hold municipal elections this fall are currently open for filing. So far, there are candidates in just four of those towns.
Roxobel, Colerain and Askewville have not seen any candidates file for office.
In the western part of the county, however, Kelford has two candidates for mayor – neither the incumbent in that office.
Thus far current Kelford Commissioner Randy Robtoy, who is in his first term on the board, has filed for mayor as has Kelford Fire Chief Gary Scott Jr. Incumbent mayor Bailey Parker has not yet filed.
Three people have also filed for the Kelford Board of Commissioners, only one of which is an incumbent. Current Commissioner Harvey Wayne Bland will seek another term in office. He is joined by newcomer Michael A. Johnson Sr. and Ken Cain, who lost his bid for office after casting lots for the fifth and final spot two years ago.
Current commissioners Tim Emory, Timmy Eaton and Jim Harrell have not filed.
In Aulander, incumbent Jamie Tinkham has filed for a second term in office. Fellow incumbents Jason Tinkham and Jeanette Tinkham have not yet filed.
In Powellsville, the only incumbent Hattie Askew has filed for another term. Current Mayor James Peele nor commissioners Carlyle Askew and Gerald Waters have yet to file.
Three candidates filed in Windsor on opening day and remain the only three candidates thus far. They include Windsor/Bertie Chamber Director Lewis Hoggard filing for mayor, while incumbent Commissioner Randy K. Whitaker has filed to retain his seat. David Bunch has also filed for one of the two seats on the Windsor Board of Commissioners.
Filing will continue through noon Friday at the Bertie County Board of Elections, which is located at 210 West Watson St. in Windsor.
(Editor's Note: Additional candidates have filed since this story was written for today's edition of the Bertie Ledger-Advance. All filing will be updated after tomorrow's deadline.)