MERRY HILL – Two Washington County men died in a two-vehicle accident here last Thursday (May 13).
First Sgt. L.M. Hill said the two men were traveling south on N.C. 45 at the same time a tractor carrying a disc was moving in the same direction. The driver of the car failed to reduce speed and collided with the disc being pulled by the tractor.
Both men in the car died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was identified as 35-year-old James Jamaal Cameron of 34 Village Drive in Plymouth. The passenger was Ladarius Kendall Hunt, 28, of 1321 Mackey’s Road in Plymouth.
First Sgt. Hill said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. No charges will be filed.
The driver of the tractor escaped without injury.
The incident was investigated by N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper J.C. Copeland.
The two deaths were the second and third fatalities in Bertie County in 2021 and the sixth and seventh in Troop A, District 2.