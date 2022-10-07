...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This year’s Aulander Harvest Fest is opening its doors at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 and appears to be making up for the two- year hiatus due to COVID.
Since its 2014 inception when it was originally called the Aulander Peanut Fest, the event was held for the residents to celebrate the yearly peanut harvest. The town of Aulander changed the name of the event to the Aulander Harvest Fest once Golden Peanut ceased Aulander operations.
While this year’s event is an abbreviated event compared to past years, primarily due to the two-year lapse in festivities, there is a fun list of activities, food and entertainment.
“We are planning to have food vendors, arts and crafts and entertainment,” said Aulander Commissioner Bobbie Parker.
There is also a lot of entertainment for the children. Whether they look forward to the bounce houses, face painting, 360 photo booth, sack races or the cake walks, kids of all ages will enjoy the festivities.
Aside from the games, the entertainment is sure to get hands clapping and feet moving.
Live entertainment in an array of musical genres will grace the main stage at the festival.
“We are still booking our bands now and hope to book a band out of the Elizabeth City area,” said Parker.
Currently, the entertainment includes Mr. Tunes, Pam Chamblee, along with Tyrone Ruffin and Corey Balance.
“We are very excited to bring back an abbreviated version of our Aulander Peanut Festival after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. We urge everyone to please understand that we are trying to implement this with only about a month to plan,” said Parker. “Again, this will be a condensed version of past Peanut Festival as we are starting out small this year trying to rebuild on past successes. The name has changed to Aulander Harvest Fest, but the intent to provide a fun, family event for our community remains.”
The Aulander Harvest Fest is being held on Saturday, Oct. 15, John Asa Field of Dreams from noon to 4 p.m.