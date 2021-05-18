POWELLSVILLE – A Friday afternoon shooting turned into a murder investigation over the weekend.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said his office has several leads – including possible suspects – in the weekend murder of James Calvin Watford, 58, of Colerain.
“We are working a number of leads and on the lookout for a few individuals we want to talk to,” Sheriff Holley said. “The fact they are avoiding us honestly makes me feel like we’re on the right track.”
Watford was reportedly driving erratically when a concerned motorist turned around to check on him. Watford then pulled into the driveway of a home and the motorist asked if he was okay. He reportedly said he had been shot and asked the person to call 9-1-1.
Bertie County EMS arrived and helped get Watford stable enough to be airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He died there early Saturday morning due to his injuries.
Sheriff Holley said Watford’s case was similar to a shooting death in Kelford earlier this month in that he believes there are those who know what happened, but won’t share the information.
“The community knows, but won’t get involved,” he said. “It gives criminals the upper hand when people won’t say what they saw or know and that gives them the opportunity to do these kinds of things over and over.”
The sheriff said one of the more frustrating parts for him was that he wasn’t seeking names of those who provide the information.
“Call and give the information, that’s what we need,” he said. “I don’t care about names.”
The sheriff said his office will continue working the leads they have, but again strongly encouraged anyone with information about Watford’s murder to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.