...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Bertie County Commissioners were presented with North Carolina Animal Spay and Neuter Program options last Monday (Sept. 19) at a work session meeting.
However, Deborah Tayloe, one of the co-founding members of Companion Animal Advocates Bertie (CAAB) also offered a CAAB update before she made the presentation.
CAAB is an ad-hoc committee originally formed by Bertie County resident Beth Northcott in July, at the urging of Bertie Commissioner Ron Wesson.
“Since July we have made a lot of progress focusing on animal care. We now have eight to ten advocates working with us. We also have Dr. (Cheryl) Powell, our county veterinarian, is on board as an advisor,” said Tayloe. “We want to have someone who can verify we are giving out accurate information.”
Tayloe was the second member to join Northcott’s committee.
“To date, the committee has developed a website and a Facebook page. We want to help dogs and cats and their owners. We are not trying to mess with animals. We are not a rescue or a shelter. We are going to leave the hands-on work to the professionals at Animal Control and the Humane Society,” Tayloe said.
She went on to explain there are numerous grants available to no-kill, non-profits and the committee has applied for non-profit status.
One available grant includes a $50,000 award to purchase transportation vehicles to transport animals to spay and neuter facilities.
The Pet Pantry program, which began as a Northcott dream, is now in construction mode.
“We began a pet pantry program where people can give what they can and take what they need. Bertie High School teacher Brian Dail’s shop class is building the first two pantries thanks to a donation from a very generous citizen,” Tayloe said.
While Tayloe claimed a pet pantry costs approximately $200, Bertie County Commission Chairman John Trent decided to sponsor a pantry.
“I would be more than happy to take care of the one in western Bertie County for you,” Trent said.
The first two pantries are going to be at Dr. Cheryl Powell’s office. CAABertie is searching for other locations. The committee is currently accepting cat and dog food donations for the pantries.
CAABertie is working with the community to educate them on animal care.
This past Saturday, CAAB sponsored a coloring contest at the Askewville Family Fun Day.
The committee has been reaching out to other agencies to create educational materials for Bertie County residents.
Currently the advocates are focused on feeding starving and needy animals, along with developing and promoting county spay and neuter services. Tayloe has researched state funded spay and neuter programs and claims there are funds available.
“I reached out to the state, made some phone calls and had conversations with people and there is state money available for spay and neuter,” Tayloe told the commissioners.
According to Tayloe, many counties have already taken advantage of the program.
The funding comes from the N.C. General Assembly and is allocated quarterly. Under the program, county residents are provided spay or neuter vouchers and the county is reimbursed for the cost of the procedure from the state general fund.
State statistics show county spay and neutering programs help with the reduction of rabies, animal waste and also decreases the amount of animal automobile accidents,
The commission is taking the information under advisement.