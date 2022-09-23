Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 5:21 pm
Staff Writer
Bertie County law enforcement answered a call on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 10 a.m.
According to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley, the 911 Communications Center received a call for service in the northeast region of the county concerning a possible suicide situation.
The Aulander Police Department, the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and Bertie County deputies were already present when Sheriff Holley arrived.
According to earlier reports, a woman was outside her residence with a weapon in the Center Grove neighborhood.
Those reports said, deputies made several verbal requests for the weapon to be dropped, but the female – now identified as Doris Jean Taylor - refused to follow those commands.
When Taylor proceeded to approach the deputies while still holding the weapon, Deputy Jonathan Price fired a fatal shot. Price is currently on paid administrative leave, according to the sheriff.
The State Bureau of Investigation, (SBI) has been contacted to assist with investigation.
Sheriff Holley said he will be releasing more information as the investigation continues.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.