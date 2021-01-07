LEWISTON WOODVILLE – A Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in an automobile accident on New Year’s Eve is recovering well and described as in “good spirits.”
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the accident, which occurred on N.C. 308 while the deputy was responding to a call, could have been tragic had it not been for Good Samaritans being nearby.
Sheriff Holley identified the deputy Tuesday morning as Deputy Brandon Halloran. He is recovering at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he is dealing with numerous injuries, but not considered life-threatening.
Sheriff Holley said Deputy Halloran received a call and made a u-turn on N.C. 308 at approximately 7:30 p.m. last Thursday. When he made the turn, his car ran off the righthand side of the road.
“With the way it has rained, it was very wet and he was not able to get the car back on the road,” Sheriff Holley said. “The car struck a tree and caught on fire.”
The sheriff said a family in a car behind him saw the accident and when the deputy didn’t get out of the car, they stopped to assist.
“These people are heroes in my book,” Sheriff Holley said. “I’m so thankful for the way they were able to help him. There is no doubt in my mind if they hadn’t been there and been willing to help, the situation could have turned tragic.”
Sheriff Holley said as it is, Deputy Halloran is suffering from a broken ankle, fractured femur and a fracture of the skull. He has undergone one surgery and is likely to have another, according to the sheriff.
“I’ve talked to him and he is in good spirits,” Sheriff Holley said. “He is incredibly grateful for those who assisted him.”
Sheriff Holley said the patrol vehicle was a total loss, and the N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.