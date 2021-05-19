WINDSOR – A pedestrian and two vehicles were involved in an automobile accident on Bull Hill Road near Windsor Monday morning.
N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Z.B. Mize said a Toyota Tacoma was parked partially on Bull Hill Road when a F350 operated by Earl Dempsey of 416B N.C. 45 in Merry Hill failed to reduce speed and made contact with the Toyota.
“At that time, the Tacoma struck a pedestrian,” the trooper said.
The pedestrian, identified as Donald Ray Hoggard of 916 Bull Hill Road in Windsor, was taken to Vidant Bertie Hospital where he was subsequently airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition was considered critical.
Dempsey was also transported to Vidant Bertie Hospital where he was treated and released.
The driver of the Toyota, James Hoggard of Bull Hill Road in Windsor, nor the two other occupants of the vehicle were treated for injuries.
The driver of each vehicle was written a citation, according to Trooper Mize. Hoggard was cited for parking in a highway while Dempsey was charged with failure to reduce speed.