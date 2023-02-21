The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide in the town of Aulander.
The victim of the homicide is 80-year-old Lan Thi Rawles, who was found deceased at the scene on Commerce Street in Aulander.
The other victim is Rochelle Harrell 62-year-old, a female who was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where she is listed in critical condition.
No motive or cause of death for Rawles has been released. Investigators reported there were no signs of forced entry.
A second scene has been located in the 800 block of South Commerce Street in Aulander, where one of the victim’s stolen vehicle was located. Investigators and the North Carolina SBI has been working through the night following up on leads.
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin stated that Bertie County Communications dispatched first responders to 108 North Commerce Street in Aulander at 11:51p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 in reference to a female that had reportedly been cut.
Upon first responder’s arrival, they found one victim in critical condition from her injuries and a second victim deceased. Investigators are in the early stage of this investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. There is no suspect in custody.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to assist in the investigation.
If anyone has information or leads to this case, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330.
Previous Story:
