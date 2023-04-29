...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 7 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A fourth Bertie County homicide in less than three weeks was reported at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Freeman St. in Powellsville.
Saturday afternoon, investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office charged Ayanna Shami Wilson, 29, with Voluntary Manslaughter, for the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Corey D. Mitchell.
According to Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin, deputies received a call that a person had been shot early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, deputies came into contact with Wilson, who admitted to shooting Mitchell. Wilson was immediately detained while law enforcement and first responders rendered aid to Mitchell. Mitchell died at the scene.
In the early stages of the investigation, investigators confirmed that there was a card game at a residence on Freeman which became heated. Wilson reportedly decided to leave the scene.
Sheriff Ruffin said, according to Wilson, as she was leaving Mitchell approached her in an aggressive manner and at some point assaulted her, which led to Wilson shooting Mitchell.
Investigators have interviewed several people and have collected evidence at the scene. Wilson was processed and confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.
“I want to thank the deputies and the investigator’s of the Bertie County Sheriff's Office for their expedited responses and hard work on all of these cases,” said Sheriff Ruffin. “Your hard work to Bertie County and to the citizens doesn’t go unnoticed.
“I also want to thank the elected District Attorney, Kim Gourrier Scott, and her office for their assistance,” he added. “Let’s continue to pray for our communities, county and America.”
