A fourth Bertie County homicide in less than three weeks was reported at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Freeman St. in Powellsville.

Saturday afternoon, investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office charged Ayanna Shami Wilson, 29, with Voluntary Manslaughter, for the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Corey D. Mitchell.

