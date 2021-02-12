POWELLSVILLE – A 15-year-old teenager is missing after allegedly walking away from a family member’s home Wednesday afternoon.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley reported his office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Tavionna Smallwood.
The teenager reportedly walked away from a family member’s home Wednesday afternoon and was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a tie-dye shirt. She was walking down Hexlena Road/Kelly Park Lane between Powellsville and Ahoskie.
Smallwood is said to be between 5’-5” and 5’-7” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
The incident began earlier Wednesday when Smallwood reported being the victim of a crime perpetrated by her father. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the complaint, presented information to a magistrate and obtained warrants for the arrest of Patrick Smallwood.
Once the elder Smallwood was in custody, his daughter was taken to a family member’s home following consultation with the Bertie County Department of Social Services.
Deputies returned to the residence to find Smallwood missing, and the family member said she had walked away from the residence.
Major Matt Roebuck said investigators would like to speak with anyone who has seen Smallwood since 6 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon or anyone who knows her current whereabouts. Those with information should contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.
PREVIOUS STORY:
