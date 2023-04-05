Bertie County Investigators are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening.
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said deputies were called to the 2125 Governor’s Road, the scene of a shooting on, at 9:39 p.m. on April 4.
Bertie County Investigators are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening.
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said deputies were called to the 2125 Governor’s Road, the scene of a shooting on, at 9:39 p.m. on April 4.
Upon deputy’s arrival, they found Ricky Gilliam, 68, with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began CPR until more advanced medical assistance arrived. A short time later, Gilliam was pronounced deceased.
According to the Sheriff’s report, “Deputies did speak with a relative that was at the residence and was advised that the doorbell rang and, as Gilliam approached the door, they heard several gunshots from the outside. The relative that was at the house advised that she then contacted Bertie County Communications.”
Investigators worked through the night collecting evidence, canvassing the neighborhood and viewing surveillance video.
Sheriff Ruffin asked for the community’s assistance.
“The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has been contacted and is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in this investigation,” he said. “We do not have any leads or suspects at this time, but we are asking that if anyone was in the area of the 2100 block of Governors Road between the hours of 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 04/04/2023 and noticed anything suspicious such as a vehicle on side the road, person walking, or anything out of the ordinary to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330.”
Gilliam lived less than a mile from Mt. Olive Baptist Church and attended services there regularly. He was also a member of Mt. Ararat Church on Cow Track Rd.
Previous Story:
The Bertie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred last night in the 2100 block of Governor's Road between Windsor and Lewiston Woodville.
Investigators are seeking information from anyone who saw anything suspicioius in the area between 8-10 p.m.
Those who have information should contact the Bertie County Sheriff's Office at 252-794-5330.
More details will be released as information is provided.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.