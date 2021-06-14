Today
A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A cold front will continue to push through central and eastern NC today and bring isolated thunderstorms and showers. High pressure is expected to build in from the northwest behind the front, and bring slightly cooler temperatures and drier weather for the latter half of the work week.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of eastern NC under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) and a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms today. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main concerns.
The front is expected to move off the coast by early Wednesday, but sea breeze allowing for afternoon convection could cause some isolated storms in coastal portions of the state on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Active weather could return on Saturday, as another cold front may pass through the region. However, however uncertainty surrounds the amount of rainfall the front may bring. Currently, precipitation totals from the system are forecast to be minimal.
Tropical Weather Update:
Tropical Storm Bill formed on Monday and is currently moving northeastwards away from the United States. No major impacts are expected from this system and it should dissipate by mid-week as it travels over the colder waters of Nova Scotia. The tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa has become less organized since yesterday. There remains a low (10%) chance of development over the next 5 days as dry air and strong upper-level winds should limit the chances of formation as the system tracks westward into the central Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center continues to watch a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche. There is currently a high (70%) chance of development through 5 days as a tropical depression will likely form later this week over the Gulf of Mexico. Uncertainty is high, but this system could spread tropical moisture into portions of the Carolinas by the end of the weekend or early next week, and the potential for heavy rain may need to be monitored.