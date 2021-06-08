AULANDER – Three suspects fleeing after allegedly breaking into a home in Hertford County are now facing similar charges in Bertie County.
Bertie County Chief Deputy Kenny Perry said officers with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the Aulander Police Department stopped a car containing the three suspects Friday afternoon.
He said the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a red Dodge passenger car after a home was broken into on Church Road just across the county line.
Moments later a person on Brick Mill Road near Aulander called 9-1-1 to say suspects were near their home and may be attempting to break in. The victim reportedly created enough noise to scare away the suspects, who retreated to their vehicle. At the same time, Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer headed toward the home and was able to get behind the suspect vehicle.
Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen White arrived and the two initiated a traffic stop, as well as alerting Hertford County deputies they were making the stop.
At the time of the stop, Bertie County deputies were alerted that a house in the area of Brick Mill had been broken into. They later discovered a home in Askewville had also been burglarized. Items from both larcenies were reportedly found in the suspect’s vehicle.
Three men were charged in the incident.
Isaiah Holley, 21, of Pinetop Road in Murfreesboro was charged in Bertie County with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In Hertford County, Holley faces one count of breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering and six counts of larceny of a firearms.
His total bond, including charges in Hertford County is $700,000 secured and he is confined to the Hertford County Detention Center.
Keona Palmer, 21, of 145 Ahoskie-Cofield Road in Ahoskie was confined to the Hertford County Detention Center under a $275,000 bond and is charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of possession of stolen goods in Bertie County. He was also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Palmer was charged in Hertford County with one count of breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering and six counts of larceny of a firearm.
The third person charged is Kebon Deonte Romon Watford, 22, of 223 Charles Taylor Road in Aulander. He is under a $275,000 bond for charges in both counties. His Bertie County charges include two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of possession of stolen goods.
Watford faces the same charges in Hertford County as his fellow suspects – one count of breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering and six counts of larceny of a firearm.
In addition to the Aulander Police Department, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Wildlife Officer Tim Wadsworth.
“Any time we can all work together, things get done,” Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said. “I can’t say enough about everyone involved in this situation, from Hertford County’s deputies to the person who probably would have been a victim if they didn’t act quickly to Chief Barmer.
“When citizens and law enforcement work together, we can accomplish a lot and this is a good indication of how much,” he added.
Editor's Note: This story was updated to add charges being faced in Hertford County.