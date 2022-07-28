POWELLSVILLE - A group of some 30 Bertie County mayors and town commissioners hosted North Carolina’s USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight at their quarterly meeting here July 14.
Speight, a former top aide to retiring First District U.S. Congressman G.K. Butterfield, was appointed to the current post by President Joe Biden last October.
The evening began with dinner, after which the group heard a progress update on Phase-One of the county’s Tall Glass of Water (TGOW) project, the waterfront property, also known as Bertie Beach, located near Merry Hill at the confluence of the Chowan River and Albemarle Sound.
Economic Development Director Steve Biggs and Project Consultant Robin Payne’s PowerPoint presentation apprised the group of how the recreation area will benefit travel and tourism for the county, and Payne noted a website, DestinationBertie.com, is available seeking citizen input.
State Representative Shelly Willingham of Rocky Mount also attended the meeting. Under redistricting Bertie County will move from District 1 (Camden, Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrell, & Washington counties) to District 23 (Edgecombe, Martin) beginning with the 2022 general election.
But the prime guests were Speight and new USDA-RD Area Director George Vital. Speight told the assembly he wants rural counties to leverage funding that is available through his office and he also wants to let them know that Bertie County is open for business.
“There are those (counties) who have cracked the code for Rural Development,” Speight said. “They’ve sent application after application and are now crossing the finish line. Bertie, you can’t even get to the starting line, and some of that is a problem with Rural Development.
“And that’s where we come in: knowing the ends and outs of every program. We want to get you to a point where you can actively engage with us the benefits and resources that we have,” he added.
Speight told the municipal representatives that he understands rural and that he is actively speaking with state leaders about ways in which USDA Rural Development can aid counties through changes including policies, rule-making and funding special projects as measures to enhance equity and fairness to persistent poverty counties like Bertie.
He says they hope to do it with a portfolio of business cooperative services through loans and grants, rural utilities services – water and wastewater and the internet – with technical assistance and financing; and, thirdly, with rural housing services, whether refurbishing/rehabilitation or new construction.
“We will have an intentional effort in Bertie County,” he remarked. “If there’s something you want to do, then start your planning now.”
Speight says there is also an initiative to transform the way federal agencies partner with rural places to create economic opportunity called the Rural Partners Network, an all-of-government program that will help rural communities access government resources and funding to create jobs, build infrastructure and support longterm economic stability.
Bertie County Commissioner John Trent said improved local housing in the county will lead to improved local retail.
“If we want improvement we need things that create incentives that get us to the next step,” Trent noted. “The current rules don’t work for rural communities. When the incentives come, retail is going to come with it.”
Commissioner Ron Wesson echoed that stating that we have to get the rules changed.
“You can’t expect one rule to work for everybody,” Wesson said.
Lewiston-Woodville Mayor Chris Cordon, underscored her municipality but also said in many areas of the county the needs are similar.
“We need retail, we need police protection, our water system updated. Everything on your list, we need that and more,” she remarked.
The meeting concluded with Speight and Vital sharing their contact information with the assembly, and a vow to work with Bertie County
“You have set the stage for us on where to begin,” said Association chairman and Powellsville Mayor James Peele. “Most of us lack connection, and now we are aware of where we have to start. You are on our ‘Most Wanted List’.”
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.