AULANDER - Roanoke Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce the addition of Littleton native, Cynthia Vaughan, to the co-op’s board of directors.
Vaughan was appointed to Roanoke Electric Cooperative’s board to represent District 9 of Northampton County following board member Chester Deloatch’s passing.
Co-op President and CEO Marshall Cherry said Vaughan’s addition further strengthens the board’s community focus.
“We are excited to have Mrs. Vaughan join Roanoke Electric Cooperative’s board to represent the member-owners of Northampton County,” Cherry said.
Vaughan is a resident of Northampton County. After attending Louisburg College, she began her 29 year tenure in the banking industry serving in the capacities of loan officer, customer service representative, and teller. Vaughan currently serves as the branch manager of Southern Bank in Lewiston Woodville.
She is also a member of Sandy Run Baptist Church in Roxobel, where she serves on the social committee. In the community, she is president of Roxobel Community Center and owns and operates Roxobel Car Wash and Roxobel Mini Storage.
Vaughan states, “I am honored to be a part of such an innovative organization and represent the member-owners of District 9. My vision is for us to continue to make decisions that will benefit the member-owners and local communities that we serve.”
About Roanoke Electric Cooperative
Roanoke Electric Cooperative provides service to 14,500 members in Bertie, Hertford, Halifax, Northampton, Gates, Perquimans and Chowan counties. Chartered in 1938 to provide light and power to farms, the co-op today serves as an engine of economic development and provides educational, recreational and community assistance services to enhance the quality of life of its member-owners throughout the diverse communities it serves. Roanoke Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.