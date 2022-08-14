Cynthia Vaughan

AULANDER - Roanoke Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce the addition of Littleton native, Cynthia Vaughan, to the co-op’s board of directors.

Vaughan was appointed to Roanoke Electric Cooperative’s board to represent District 9 of Northampton County following board member Chester Deloatch’s passing.

