GREENVILE – Visitation carefully expands.
As Vidant Health continues to respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic across North Carolina, the administration is taking steps to ensure the safety of all its staff, patients and visitors.
Vidant Health remains vigilant with the screening process for all visitors, entry requirements and visitor restrictions by department.
In response to decreased community spread, Vidant Health has carefully expanded visitation in most clinical areas across the network of facilities, including COVID-19 positive patients.
On Wednesday, March 16, Vidant Health adopted an updated screening process, entry requirements and visitor guidelines at all Vidant Health facilities, including Vidant Bertie Hospital.
Visitors must wear surgical masks provided at the screening stations or personal N95/KN95 masks as long as they are clean, intact, without a valve and have no visible gaps.
Patients in hospital inpatient departments, including surgical inpatient units may have two healthy adult visitors screened and masked at all times.
Visitors may switch out with other visitors, although visitors must stay in the patient’s room unless visiting the cafe.
Only one designated healthy visitor may stay overnight, and the overnight visitor cannot be switched out with another visitor.
Patients in the inpatient rehab facility at Vidant Medical Center may have one healthy adult visitor screened and masked at all times per patient at a time.
Visitors must stay with the patient unless visiting the cafe.
For COVID-19 positive adults, visitors should refer to the COVID-19 positive adult guidelines. For patients under the age of 18, visitors should refer to the Maynard Children’s Hospital guidelines.
Family members who are screened and masked at all times may visit with guidance from the care team and should call the unit for guidance for all end-of-life patients, including COVID-19 positive end-of-life patients in all palliative care locations.
All Adult COVID-19 patients are allowed two designated healthy adult visitors in required PPE for duration of the stay. Only one visitor is allowed at the bedside at a time.
Patients under the age of 18 and patients at the Maynard Children’s Hospital may have two visitors remain at the bedside 24/7. Six designated caregivers are identified by the child’s legal guardian on admission are able to visit with the child throughout the duration of the stay. Only two visitors are allowed at the bedside at a time.
Siblings can be identified as part of the six approved visitors as desired by the patient’s legal guardian. Sibling visitation is between 4 – 8 p.m. daily. Siblings must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Patients in the women’s center, labor & delivery or maternity units can have six designated visitors, including labor partner or doula, as identified on admission and be able to visit throughout the duration of the mother’s stay.
Siblings can be identified as a part of the six approved visitors as desired by the patient. Siblings must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Only two visitors are allowed at the bedside at one time.
Palliative or end-of-life care visitation adjustments will be approved by leadership based on the needs of the family.
COVID-19 positive patients may have the designated labor partner only. The labor partner must remain in the room at all times.
For outpatient services, including medical practices, clinics, infusions, radiology or pediatrics, one healthy adult visitor screened and masked at all times is allowed.
When necessary, healthy young children can accompany the patient to the appointment in addition to the one healthy adult visitor.
Alternative arrangements are encouraged, if able.
Two visitors screened and masked at all times are allowed for pediatric outpatient appointments. A sibling can be considered one of the two visitors.
Two visitors screened and masked at all times are allowed for adult and pediatric patients in the emergency department.
Despite the encouraging trend of cases, it remains vitally important for community members to continue to practice safety measures such as hand washing, wearing a mask and avoid large gatherings.
During this evolving situation, Vidant Health continues to monitor the spread and examine local data, including COVID-19 cases in the region and in hospitals, and will adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.
Vidant Health strongly encourages visitors to consider virtual visitation options such as Facetime and phone calls.
Assistance with virtual visits, including Ipads for patients without the necessary technology, is available on request.
Virtual visitation is the safest way to stay connected to a loved one.
Patients should limit their belongings to a few key items. Bring a personal phone, tablet or other electronic device to connect with family members. Limit clothing to clean undergarments and one outfit for discharge. Wear or pack non-slip shoes.
For the latest information on Vidant Health’s visitor restrictions, visit vidanthealth.com/visitingvidant.
