WINDSOR - Over 100 residents gathered in Windsor Saturday at the former Woods and Water location on King Street to show their support for local health initiatives by partaking in ‘Let’s Talk About It Mental Health Awareness Walk.’

The walk was organized by Rwenshaun Miller and his Good Stress Company. The Bertie County YMCA and Executive Director Casey Owens, along with Eustress, Inc. sponsored the event.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.