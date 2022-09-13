WINDSOR - Over 100 residents gathered in Windsor Saturday at the former Woods and Water location on King Street to show their support for local health initiatives by partaking in ‘Let’s Talk About It Mental Health Awareness Walk.’
The walk was organized by Rwenshaun Miller and his Good Stress Company. The Bertie County YMCA and Executive Director Casey Owens, along with Eustress, Inc. sponsored the event.
“It was a terrific event. Look at the amount of people that showed up,” said Owens, smiling.
Aside from being the CEO of Eustress, Inc., Miller is a licensed psychotherapist and a “Mental Health Change Agent” primarily working with Black men and boys — a demographic that suffers from Mental Health more than other groups. Obtaining adequate support and treatment is also another monumental challenge to the demographic.
“Spreading Mental Health awareness in the black and brown communities to eliminate the stigma and break down barriers to accessing care is the primary focus of the event,” said Miller. “At Eustree, Inc. we start conversations about mental health with members of the Black community at large, paying special attention to students, young adults and athletes.
“In the conversations we help people acknowledge negative stressors they may face and the impact they have on mental health,” said Miller.
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry rates of suicide among Black youth have risen faster than in any other racial or ethnic group in the past two decades, with suicide rates in Black males 10-19 years-old increasing by 60 percent.
This may be a shocking figure to many, but for Miller the statistic is something the Mental Health Change Agent deals with daily. Miller hopes to shed light on the statistic while helping to change it.
Saturday’s event was also a soft opening for The Good Stress Company clinic location at the King Street address. Miller has even developed a “Good Stress” Mobile Van to provide mobile counseling sessions.
“I’m excited about this van. We just finished the inside,” said Miller as he opened the doors offering an inside view.
While Saturday’s event was a showing of support for those in the community facing Mental Health challenges, it was also a display of support and appreciation for Miller’s efforts in the community.
The walk event was only one of the many tools Miller has developed using his past experiences and education to create an interesting, inviting program for those seeking help.
While Miller does offer counseling sessions, he also offers Adult Coloring Nights and the National call-in program, ‘Men’s Locker Room Talk.’
According to Miller, “The call-in is a safe space where Black men can have a comfortable environment to talk about different issues that are key for effective mental wellness.”
Each Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST, Miller hosts the Locker Room Talk conference call to discuss topics pertaining to mental health like relationships, jobs, politics and family.
Miller created the program to alleviate negative stressors that have an impact on mental health. The over the phone group sessions provide a non-judgmental support for Black men in a safe and nurturing environment.
Last year, the organization provided more than 1,400 hours of therapy for those who couldn’t afford it, and Miller estimates that free sessions, many in clients’ homes, account for nearly half of his caseload. Now, Miller has a van for mobile sessions.
Aside from the one mile walk, the event offered free food to everyone attending, Zumba, along with CornHole and other games were enjoyed. Numerous vendors and speakers attended and Mental Health professionals were available to answer any questions and address citizen concerns.
The Good Stress Company clinic will be opening in the near future.