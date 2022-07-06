The Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the town of Windsor were pleased with this year’s annual Freedom Fireworks event turn out on July 3.
This year the event was back and better than ever with an exciting lineup of musicians and vendors with fireworks at night.
Although the weather tried to put a damper on the pre-Independence Day events this year, it still did not do so. People near and far still came out to enjoy the fireworks show along with the live entertainment.
Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard said the events went well and thanked those who gave a helping hand.
“The event went really well despite the rain showers,” Hoggard said. “I would like to thank vendors, Windsor Police Department, town employees and, most importantly, the attendees who make the event worth doing.”
This year’s entertainment began at 5 p.m., when people near and far converged at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center and are were to walk through the exhibits to learn about the ecological and cultural history of Bertie County and the area around the Roanoke and Cashie rivers.
There was a diverse selection of vendors that were also available for patrons starting at 5 p.m. The vendors ranged from Y’all Eat Yet, Holiday Concessions, Speller’s Enterprises, and Bubba’s Roadside Grill to various items such as jewelry and other trinkets that were available for purchase.
At 4 p.m., the radio station Magic 95.9 began broadcasting live from the river center, getting perspectives from attendees. Bill Benjamin was there representing Magic 95.9. The rabble rousing DJ Mixin’ Mike was on the turntables from 5–7 p.m.
A little after 7:15 p.m., the R.T. Johnson Band took over the stage and played until dark.
Once the sun went down, the event then got turned up with a gorgeous firework display.
This year’s fireworks were a little different from past years, due to the high category mortar pyrotechnics that were being stored in a facility in Lenoir County were unfortunately prematurely detonated. The incident resulted in a fatality and multiple injuries.
Many other eastern North Carolina towns’ and counties’ firework shows were also disrupted, in which some events were changed or even canceled. Despite the incident the town of Windsor and Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce officials jumped right into action and secured alternate replacement fireworks through their pyrotechnic supplier.
Even though this year’s display was a notch below what is normally expected the show was still able to go on due to the officials working hard to secure replacement fireworks.
The event organizers were pleased the turn out of another great celebration of Independence Day on July 3 which symbolizes the liberty and freedoms that Bertie community members embody.
