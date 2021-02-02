WINDSOR - The joint library and cooperative extension building is still moving forward despite the weather slowing some projects down.
The Bertie County Commissioners received an update on the construction of the new Bertie County Public Library and Cooperative Extension building at their meeting Monday night.
According to MHA Works Project Architect Amber Idol, the project is going well.
“The interior projects are still being finished. Ninety-nine percent of the flooring has been completed. The bookshelves in the library have been installed. The appliances are coming in. The refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer have been delivered. The remaining furniture will be delivered at the end of the month,” she added.
Room signs still need to be installed.
According to Idol, the contractors are working on a list of projects to be completed before the opening of the facility.
Exterior projects are still being completed. Although the rain and weather conditions have slowed some of the projects down.
“The metal panels are 99 percent complete. The window boxes have been delivered and put together. We are hoping to meet and look at the boxes this week,” Idol said.
“The wood panelling is 75 percent complete. The lighting is coming along. The concrete work is 90 percent complete,” she continued.
“The project is really getting close. The interior should be 100 percent complete by the end of the month,” she added.
Idol said the building inspector could possibly approve a temporary occupancy permit for the building at an inspection in the near future.
“The contractors are still waiting on the weather to clear to complete some of the site work. The paving cannot be completed currently due to the weather and the wet conditions. Hopefully the weather will clear towards the end of the month and this can be completed,” she continued.
According to Idol, the furniture is being stored in a warehouse, and if approved for occupancy the furniture can be brought in the building.
“We are now looking past the mid-March ribbon cutting due to the weather. The concern with the ribbon cutting is due to the parking lot not being complete. We are hoping to wrap everything up in March,” she added.
“Are all of the furnishings being supplied from the budget?” asked Bertie County Commission Chairperson Tammy Lee.
“Some of the furnishings were specifically ordered for the space. Some of the tables currently being used will go into the new building. It is a blend,” answered Idol.
Commissioner Ron Wesson discussed several paintings that were currently in the Bertie County Public Library.
The paintings will not be used in the new building, but will be donated to the Historic Hope Foundation.
Idol said she would continue to give the board updates on the progress of the project.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.