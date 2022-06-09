LEWISTON WOODVILLE - An operation conducted last weekend on the western end of Bertie County led to 41 charges and the arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the operation came as a response to shots fired calls and other threats in the area of Lewiston Woodville, Kelford, Roxobel and Aulander.
“We were able to make five felony arrests while conducting the operation,” Sheriff Holley said. “In addition, we seized three firearms and caught a man wanted for attempted murder in Hertford County.”
Cameron Jaheim Harrell of 145 Harrells Siding Road in Kelford was arrested during the operation. Bertie County officers charged him with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served a warrant from Hertford County for attempted first degree murder.
Donald Ray Blount of 124 Bell St. in Aulander was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, speeding to elude arrest, resists, obstruct and delay of an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.
Two others – Larry Williams and Sylvester Swain – were each charged with felony possession of cocaine and confined to Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.
Bobby Stewart of 342 Pine Street in Lewiston Woodville was also confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $1,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, driving while license revoked, fictitious tags, having an open container and possession of marijuana.
Others charged include:
- Roderrick Antonyo Michael Williams, 26, of 120 Tony Lane in Lewiston Woodville was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Curtis Antonia Parker, 40, of 118 Jerry’s Lane in Windsor was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- David Lerone Thompson of 147 Harrell’s Siding Road in Kelford was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 75 in a 55 and displaying fictitious tags;
- Kurshawn Jerquay Bond of 3954 Governor’s Road in Windsor was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and window tint;
- Edgar Lee Williams was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon;
- Cheryl Barnes of 196 Conwell Road in Pleasant Hill was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and careless and reckless driving;
- Mariah Brown of 2752 Mill St. in Winterville was charged with speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone;
- Kevin Pollard of 1426 Mt. Olive Road in Windsor was charged with having an open container and driving while license revoked;
- Cynthia Cherry Freeman of 114 Vance Lane in Windsor was charged with driving while license revoked;
Edward Earl Lee of 250 Moore Rd. in Lewiston Woodville was charged with no operator’s license, revoked tags and no insurance;
- Tyshera Akea Thompson of 826 Piney Woods Rd. in Lewiston Woodville was charged with no operator’s license; and
- Deandre Wiggins was charged with driving while license revoked.
“I appreciate the work Lt. Martin Phelps did in coordinating this operation,” Sheriff Holley said. “He and the other officers did an outstanding job. I am thankful for the cooperation we received from neighboring agencies.”
In addition to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, the agencies involved included the Down East Drug Task Force, Aulander Police Department, Woodland Police Department and Ahoskie Police Department.
