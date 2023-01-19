WINDSOR - They are everywhere. Restaurants, retailers and manufacturers across the country display them boldly in their windows.
“Help Wanted” signs, some printed in large red letters, others scribbled in handwritten desperation, plead for assistance to help owners tend to the daily tasks of running a business.
In Bertie County opportunities abound. The signs exist without fulfillment.
However, steps are in the works to address the problem locally and assist businesses with finding employees.
NCGrowth, in partnership the ncIMPACT Initiative at the UNC School of Government, is working with communities across the state to address the gap between labor demand and available workers.
Bertie resident and NCGrowth Program Manager Nicole Outlaw is heading the local initiative.
“CREATE/NCGrowth is a national center helping businesses, governments and other organizations create good equitable jobs, equitable economies and new wealth in distressed communities,” said Outlaw.
“Employers across the state need skilled workers to fill positions, and there are too many individuals who are not currently in the workforce or are underemployed. We want to understand the underlying issues and use the data generated to help communities as they determine potential solutions,” said Outlaw. “To do this, the NC Collaboratory has funded a series of focus groups across the state. They will be talking with employers, employment support providers and opportunity youth, individuals 18-24 who are not employed or in school.”
Outlaw is looking for help in recruiting young adults, aged 18 to 24, willing to participate in furthering understanding of the support youth believe they need to re-engage in education of work. There is a $25 honorarium for the participants.
There are three focus groups the organization will be working with, including young adults, service providers and employers and business owners. If a person is in one of the categories, they are encouraged to participate.
Young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 who are not currently employed or enrolled in school. This group will include individuals who have been a part of this population for six months or more over the last 24 months, as well as those who may have qualified but are now in school or working.
Service providers are those who regularly interact with Opportunity Youth through providing services such as education, career readiness, mentoring, transportation, food assistance or other resources. “Service providers” may refer to individuals who work are employed by schools, nonprofits or other sectors, volunteer with any such groups or are involved in community-based organizations
Employers or business owners in Bertie County are also an important group. This group may include Bertie businesses or not-for-profit companies that employ a significant number of employees.
Participants are expected to take part in one 60-minute focus group alongside 8-12 other individuals. Participants will be asked to share their experiences and perceptions around employment and hiring, reflect on data related to employment issues, give context to data through personal stories and experiences and offer their expertise about the types of supports and opportunities that could be helpful to bring more people into the labor force.
At the time of the focus group, participants will fill out a demographic survey to collect basic information such as age, race and where they live.
For those who have never participated in a focus group, there may be possible risks and discomfort.
“It is possible that some focus group participants may feel stress or have difficulty talking about the challenges they have faced, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This may be most likely to occur in our conversations with young adults. Potential risks associated with a focus group could include emotional distress or embarrassment among participants,” according to Outlaw.
To minimize these, the organization says they will take steps to alleviate any discomfort by focusing on the positive in an optimistic way, focusing on assets rather than deficits.
Focus group facilitators are adequately trained and are prepared to engage with participants in an understanding and professional manner.
The Bertie County Employer Support Provider focus group is being conducted from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Bertie County School District Office. For more information go to: https://unc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eLMxHFBgghYHOd0