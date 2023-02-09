featured Williams whereabouts still being sought John Foley Staff Writer John Foley Staff Writer Author email Feb 9, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kendrick Maurice Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is seeking the public’s assistance for information in regards to missing person Kendrick Maurice Williams.Williams was reported missing on June 21,2022 in the vicinity of his residence 430 Governors Road in Windsor.Williams complexion is medium brown. He stands 6’-1” and weighs approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes. Williams was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.Ruffin, who was sworn in as Bertie County Sheriff in December, is reviewing old cases that are still open in an attempt to bring them to light and solve them.Anyone who has information or has seen Kendrick Williams on or after the date he went missing, is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330. John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Foley Staff Writer Author email Follow John Foley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesGetting a ‘kick’ out of disciplineLaw Enforcement busy with regional shootingsState, Social Services meeting setBertie Ledger-Advance moves to SaturdayBertie County Farm Bureau honored at annual meetingWilson 'gets the pic'ture‘Where are the workers’ focus group setBertie woman buys Edenton bakeryGod's word is true — and the proof is in its writing...Out & About: Week of Feb. 02 Images