Annie F. Wilson, the Bertie County Register of Deeds, has received the Outstanding Register of Deeds Award and the Eunice Ayers Distinguished Service Award.
Both awards were presented at the N.C. Association of Registers of Deeds 68th Annual Conference late last year.
The Outstanding Register of Deeds Award was presented virtually by Kevin Leonard, Executive Director of N.C. Association of County Commissioners. This award recognizes extraordinary effort demonstrated by a Register throughout the year on behalf of the N.C. Association of Registers of Deeds. It is voted on by the members of the Association.
The Eunice Ayers Distinguished Service Award was presented by Professor Charles Szypszak of the UNC School of Government. It is presented to a Register of Deeds with at least five years of service as an elected Register of Deeds.
To receive the recognition, the Register of Deeds must:
have a well-documented record of accomplishments within the Register of Deeds office;
achievements in other areas of importance in government in which the recipient has been active;
service in a leadership capacity in one or more offices of the NC Association of Registers of Deeds; and
qualities such as leadership, humanitarianism, spirit, good humor, integrity, perseverance, and long-term
dedication.
Wilson was also presented the Presidential Plaque for her service this past year as President of the Association.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused this to be the first annual conference held virtually by this association. Wilson held the position as the 2019-2020 NCARD President during these unprecedented times.
Also, on Dec. 7, 2020, Wilson took her Oath of Office for her third term as Bertie County Register of Deeds with her son ,DaQuan, by her side. She administered the oaths to her staff as well.
Despite all of these accolades, Wilson said, “I am first and foremost a humble servant of God in which I give all credit to and to whom makes it all possible. I am so very thankful for my son, for giving me the willpower to fight to be the best I can be every day.”
She gives credit to her staff - Assistant, Shakedia Williams, and Deputies, Angela Davenport and Sasha Lee, for their dedication and for being the best staff she could ever ask for and to the citizens of Bertie County for entrusting her as Bertie County’s Register of Deeds.