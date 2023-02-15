WINDSOR – A new officer will likely be joining the Windsor Police Department.
Last Thursday, Feb. 9 the Windsor Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to support a request from Police Chief Justin Jackson to pursue a K-9 officer.
Chief Jackson appeared before the board to request the purchase of the dog, training the new officer and taking care of the steps necessary to the agency having a K-9.
“We would be purchasing the K-9 through the agency in Scotland Neck, Ventosa,” Chief Jackson said. “First, we will apply for a grant which will cover roughly 75 percent of the cost.”
Chief Jackson said the purchase and training was approximately $10,500 and the grant would cover $7,500. He said the changes necessary for the police vehicle would be about $6,100 and the town will be responsible for a 10x10 fenced area with a cement pad, as well as food and vet visits.
Windsor Police Cpl. Jessie Mizelle has expressed interest in being the officer the K-9 will be assigned to.
“We are having more and more issues with heroin,” Chief Jackson said. We can smell marijuana, but can’t smell heroin – but the dog can.”
Commissioner Camille Rascoe asked if there was a need for the K-9, and Chief Jackson said he felt there was. He went on to say it was getting more and more difficult to find heroin and other drugs.
Commissioner Randy Walston said with no other K-9 in the county, he felt the dog was necessary.
Chief Jackson said currently Windsor often calls the Ahoskie Police Department for use of their K-9. He said the agency has been cooperative, but he still felt having a K-9 officer was beneficial.
Commissioner Walston asked if the dog would be trained for drugs, tracking and bomb sniffing. Chief Jackson said definitely the first two and, if it were possible, it would also be trained for bomb sniffing.
Commissioner Cathy Wilson said the board and police department had “talked about it for years.”
Mayor Lewis Hoggard said the grant would help, but the town would definitely have costs to cover, but the town could cover them.
“Not having a dog puts us at the mercy of other departments,” Commissioner Walston said.
The chief said it normally takes about 30 minutes to get the K-9 on scene or more if the handler is not on duty.
“If a child is missing, we don’t have 30 minutes,” Commissioner Wilson said.
Commissioner Randy K. Whitaker said he felt it was a good idea to proceed with purchase of the K-9 and all the other necessary work that goes with it.
Windsor Town Administrator Allen Castelloe said he and the chief could work together to apply for the grant now and, if it were approved, more forward.
Commissioner Walston made a motion to proceed with Commissioner Wilson offering a second. The motion passed without objection.
In other business, the board:
* heard from Mayor Hoggard that there will be a First Colony Festival in April and a Windsor River Fest in June;
* received the audit and found out the town is in good financial condition;
* discussed the possibility of a small solar farm being located at Bertie Correctional Institute;
* approved several guidance policies for grants; and
* declared two vehicles surplus.