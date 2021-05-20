Relief.
Both Windsor and Bertie County officials are happy to see N.C. Governor Roy Cooper lifting most restrictions which have been in place for the past year due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.
“Obviously, the governor and our local county and town leaders had to do their best to follow the science,” Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard said. “Having said that, it is certainly good for everyone to see businesses back at full capacity and those with the vaccine able to shed their face coverings.”
Last week, following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Cooper lifted many of the remaining restrictions left in the state, including removing the mask mandates for most settings.
“We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Gov. Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”
The governor said 7.7 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed, meaning 51 percent of those 18 and up are at least partially vaccinated and 46 percent are full vaccinated.
“I am so proud of the incredible progress we have made in beating back this pandemic,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, N.C. Secretary of Health and Human Services. “Vaccines continue to be incredibly effective at protecting individuals from this terrible virus. And as more and more people get vaccinated, the results show in our stable metrics with lower cases, lower hospitalizations and lower deaths.”
The new executive order, which took effect May 14, lifted the requirement for face coverings in most settings except health care and child-related areas, removed all capacity restrictions and removed all social distancing requirements.
Bertie County Commission Chair Tammy Lee said she welcomed the changes both personally and as a member of the county’s governing body.
“Personally, I have abided by all the restrictions, but I’m certainly happy to see them going away,” Commissioner Lee said. “I’m ready for things to return to normal.
“As for the county, we have done our best to get the vaccine out in conjunction with Albemarle Regional Health (ARHS) and I think that has been very successful,” she said. “I think because we have done that, hopefully (Bertie County Manager Juan) Mr. Vaughan and his task force will be recommending lifting the requirements for face coverings as well.”
Lee credited ARHS and Bertie EMS for their hard work in distributing the vaccine and said she was proud to be part of a county that had done so well.
Windsor Mayor Jim Hoggard said the Windsor Town Hall is slated to reopen on June 1. He said those who are unvaccinated will still be asked to wear face coverings when in town hall.
“I feel good about (seeing restrictions lifted),” the mayor said. “I feel like its time. I look at the metrics – particularly percent of positive and hospitalizations - and they have gotten better.”
The mayor also said the full reopening of businesses would be a “morale boost” for the town, and he was pleased to see those changes coming.
For full information on the governor’s order, go to governor.nc.gov.