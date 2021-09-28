WINDSOR – A building on the corner of Granville and King streets in Windsor had a rough few hours.
The building, located across the street from Rachel’s Bakery and Southern Bank, was vandalized and then hit by an automobile.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said his officers responded to a call about the vandalism Monday afternoon, though he said it was unclear exactly when it took place.
“The model of the Hope House that was in the building was completely destroyed,” he said.
He said there appeared not to be any other damage and nothing was missing from the building.
Hours later – at approximately 2 a.m. - a car was traveling down King Street when the driver went onto the grass at Southern Bank, struck a light pole and then hit the building.
“The young man that was driving was taken to Vidant Bertie Hospital in what appeared to be pretty serious condition,” Chief Jackson said.
No update of the driver’s condition was available as of press time.
Chief Jackson said the building appeared to be structurally damaged, but would need experts to decide what condition it was in.
Investigators believe those breaking into the building included one black male and two white females. Anyone with information on the break-in should contact the Windsor Police Department at 252-794-3121